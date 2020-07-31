Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A great start to a comfortable stretch of weather. A little weekend rain too.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We are in the early stages of a great stretch of summer weather. I hope you get a chance to enjoy it. We’ll have partly cloudy skies today as highs warm a little bit below average into the mid 80s. There is a small chance of a spotty shower south of I-80 today but they’ll likely be few and far between if any develop. Very comfortable humidity levels are expected too!

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Saturday brings our best chance of a rain this weekend with a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms afternoon through roughly sunset. It won’t be steady rain but on and off downpours are possible as the spotty t-showers move from north to south.

Saturday Rain
Saturday Rain(WOWT)

Cooler air then settles in for Sunday with highs that will struggle to reach 80 degrees. That will be the case with highs for the first few days of the week. Low dew points, cool morning and beautiful afternoons are in the forecast through at least Wednesday next week.

