Police investigation closes NW Radial Highway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -

Omaha police shut down Northwest Radial Highway Thursday night after some sort of confrontation with someone. Officers reported shots were fired.

Omaha Police had Northwest Radial Hwy closed in the area of 48th Street Thursday night. (WOWT)

The incident unfolded about 6:50 p.m. An officer requested help from other officers and declared that shots had been fired. It wasn’t immediately cleared if anyone was hit. However, 6 News did see that some property was damaged.

The officer was at or near 48th and NW Radial Highway at the time of the call. There is also a scene at 48th and Erskine, just a block south of there.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.