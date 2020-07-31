Police investigation closes NW Radial Highway
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -
Omaha police shut down Northwest Radial Highway Thursday night after some sort of confrontation with someone. Officers reported shots were fired.
The incident unfolded about 6:50 p.m. An officer requested help from other officers and declared that shots had been fired. It wasn’t immediately cleared if anyone was hit. However, 6 News did see that some property was damaged.
The officer was at or near 48th and NW Radial Highway at the time of the call. There is also a scene at 48th and Erskine, just a block south of there.
Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.