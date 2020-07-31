Omaha residents concerned after a string of violence across the city this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four people are dead after violence has plagued the city over the past day.

Now residents are speaking out, demanding for an end to the violence.

”It’s ridiculous. I don’t want to have to live in a war zone at my house,” says Jeremiah Wilson.

Omaha police are investigating at least three shootings, just since yesterday.

A homicide investigation is underway after a man and a women were found dead outside of a hotel near 108th and L.

Both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Hours later- an officer involved shooting near 49th and Northwest Radial Highway.

Rico Saunders lives near the scene. He says he’s noticed an increase in crime this Summer.

“Last year was a lot better. The COVID just increased it more. It seems like everybody is out more,” says Rico Saunders.

Just after nine Thursday night, another shooting.

This one near 31st and Seward.

A 19-year-old died at the hospital after suffering multiple gun shot wounds. A suspect is in jail.

Residents say they are fed up with the recent crime.

”It used to be once every week, once every two weeks where I’d hear police sirens or fire trucks or just, you know, emergency vehicles in my area. Now it’s every day,” says Wilson.

OPD says while not all recent violence stems from gang violence, some of it does.

They are increasing gang unit staffing.

