Omaha Police detail officer-involved shooting on NW Radial Highway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Friday reported details of a shooting incident Thursday evening that escalated from a traffic stop near 49th Street and NW Radial Highway.

Marcel Turner, 22, was grazed by a shot on his right ear during the incident and was treated a released Thursday night. He was taken into custody and is facing charges of criminal impersonation, carrying a concealed gun, unlawful transport, tampering with evidence, and obstructing an officer, Turner also had an outstanding warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marcel Turner, 22, was arrested after an officer-involved shooting following a traffic stop on Thursday night, July 30, 2020. (Nickerson, Ofcr Joseph (OPD) | WOWT)

The incident is under investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol with the assistance of the Omaha Police Officer-Involved Investigations Team. According to the OPD report, the primary responding officer fired his duty weapon, but the assisting officer did not.

“At this point, we will not be able to confirm if Mr. Turner fired his weapon until after all interviews and ballistic testing is complete,” the report states.

The incident started at 6:34 p.m. Thursday when a driver was pulled over because the vehicle did not have a license plate, according to the OPD report. All officers involved were wearing activated body cameras, which recorded footage of the incident as did the cruiser camera, the report states.

The woman driving the vehicle had no proof of ownership of the vehicle or proof of insurance; and neither the driver nor the passenger had a driver’s license or any other form of identification.

The officer reported an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and called for back-up, the report states. The officer asked the driver to get out of the vehicle, and both she and Turner began getting out of the vehicle, prompting commands from police that he remain in the vehicle, according to the report.

“Turner ran from the vehicle and continued running with his hand tucked close to his abdomen, despite the primary officer’s issuance of seven distinct loud verbal commands to ‘show me your hands,’ ” the report states.

Police said Turner ran up some stairs and toward a residence and was found hiding in a backyard after multiple 911 calls reported a man with a gun running through their yard, the police report states.

Gunshots were fired during the foot pursuit, according to the report.

Turner told police he ran from the car because he was afraid, and admitted in an interview with police to hearing the pursuing officer’s commands to stop — and to having a gun, the report states. The back-up officer also reported seeing a gun in Turner’s waistband as he fled the scene of the traffic stop.

The primary officer was taken to University of Nebraska Medical Center as a precaution and was later released.

The Douglas County Attorney has been briefed about the incident, according to the statement.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.