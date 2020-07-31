Advertisement

Omaha Police arrest homicide suspect after shooting incident

Omaha Police arrested Keat Thon in connection to a homicide at 31st & Seward Streets.
Omaha Police arrested Keat Thon in connection to a homicide at 31st & Seward Streets.(WOWT)
By Richard Ochoa
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police took a man into custody following a shooting incident on Thursday around 9:06 p.m. near 31st and Seward Streets, according to the Omaha Police Department.

Detectives said when officers got to the scene they found a Nuer Yuek with a gunshot wound. Medics took Yuek to the hospital where doctors pronounced Yuek dead.

After further investigation, Omaha Police arrested Keat Thon without incident. Thon was book into the Douglas County Corrections on charges of Manslaughter, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Coronavirus

LIVE: Douglas County Health Department not implementing face mask mandate

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The Douglas County Health Department is conducting a special meeting Friday morning to discuss a face mask mandate.

News

Minor hospitalized in Thursday night shooting in Glenwood

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Richard Ochoa
A medical helicopter flew a minor to the hospital following a shooting near Locust and Nuckolls Streets, according to Glenwood Police.

News

Family of Omaha veteran killed on JFK Highway while volunteering, speaks to loss, and hope

Updated: 11 hours ago
6 News spoke with the family of the man killed on JFK Highway Thursday afternoon. Seventy-year old John Holcomb was struck and killed while volunteering with the Nebraska State Patrol motor vehicle assistance program.

Latest News

News

Police investigation closes NW Radial Highway

Updated: 14 hours ago
Police shut down NW Radial Highway Thursday night after a "help and officer" call that involved shots being fired.

News

Council Bluffs sees a small business boom despite pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Roger Hamer
Many metro businesses have suffered because of the effects of the pandemic but that's not true for all of them.

News

Omaha man discovers mystery mail check is real

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
6 News has been warning you about an increase in scams during the pandemic. Numerous victims have reported being fooled by official-looking mail and lost money. So, when a Bellevue man got a suspicious check involving a government agency he called.

News

Crime spike in Benson--6:30PM

Updated: 16 hours ago
Crime spikes in Benson.

News

Benson sees uptick in crime

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
Omaha Police say street gangs could be involved in a recent outbreak of violence in the Benson area.

News

NSP: 70-year-old motorist-assist volunteer killed in roadside crash on JFK Freeway

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Authorities closed southbound Highway 75 at Q Street on Thursday afternoon to respond to a fatality on the JFK Freeway.