Omaha Police arrest homicide suspect after shooting incident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police took a man into custody following a shooting incident on Thursday around 9:06 p.m. near 31st and Seward Streets, according to the Omaha Police Department.

Detectives said when officers got to the scene they found a Nuer Yuek with a gunshot wound. Medics took Yuek to the hospital where doctors pronounced Yuek dead.

After further investigation, Omaha Police arrested Keat Thon without incident. Thon was book into the Douglas County Corrections on charges of Manslaughter, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

