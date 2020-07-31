Minor hospitalized in Thursday night shooting in Glenwood

GLENWOOD, Iowa (WOWT) - A medical helicopter flew a minor to the hospital following a shooting near Locust and Nuckolls Streets, according to Glenwood Police.

Investigators told 6 News two minor suspects were taken into custody on unrelated charges. Another suspect remains on the run.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Mills County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encourage to call the Glenwood Police Department at 712-527-4844.

