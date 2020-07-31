Friday July 31 COVID-19 update: 99 new cases, 6 deaths in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

99 new cases, 6 deaths in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 99 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths on Friday.

Three men and three women, all older than age 70, have died recently from circumstances relating to COVID-19.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said during a news conference on Friday that the increased number of deaths reported today should not alarm residents as those deaths could have happened as far back as June. The delay in reporting has to do with the process of verifying those deaths as related to COVID-19.

