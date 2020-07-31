Advertisement

Friday July 31 COVID-19 update: 99 new cases, 6 deaths in Douglas County

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

99 new cases, 6 deaths in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 99 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths on Friday.

Three men and three women, all older than age 70, have died recently from circumstances relating to COVID-19.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said during a news conference on Friday that the increased number of deaths reported today should not alarm residents as those deaths could have happened as far back as June. The delay in reporting has to do with the process of verifying those deaths as related to COVID-19.

RELATED: U.S. death toll tops 150,000 on Wednesday

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

