Elkhorn Public Schools announces remote-learning option for students

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - In an email sent to families of Elkhorn Public Schools’ students on Friday, Superintendent Bary Habrock announced remote learning will be an option for all students for the upcoming academic term.

“While there is no way to fully duplicate the work of our teachers and staff remotely, we are working to be able to provide remote learning accommodation plans,” Habrock stated.

Those interested in having their student sign up for remote learning can learn more at the district’s website here.

Applications to sign up for the program are due by the end of Aug. 7.

While COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Douglas County, Habrock stated they need to establish routines and work towards normalcy for children by returning them to school.

“While we will continue to closely monitor all guidance provided by public health officials regarding the start of the 2020-2021 school year, our previously-stated plan to open our schools and near capacity on Aug. 18 remains in place,” he said.

A full, detailed list of the health and safety precautions for the school year can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.