LIVE: Douglas County Health Department not implementing face mask mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department is conducting a special meeting Friday morning to discuss a face mask mandate.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said Friday there has been some legal disagreements regarding the face mask mandate for Omaha and that a mandate will not be declared at this time.

Pour urged people to continue wearing face coverings in public, even without a mandate.

“Liberty also requires responsibility,” she said.

—

