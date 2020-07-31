Advertisement

LIVE: Douglas County Health Department not implementing face mask mandate

Attorney comments on why stores must follow face mask mandate.
Attorney comments on why stores must follow face mask mandate.(WAGM)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department is conducting a special meeting Friday morning to discuss a face mask mandate.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said Friday there has been some legal disagreements regarding the face mask mandate for Omaha and that a mandate will not be declared at this time.

Pour urged people to continue wearing face coverings in public, even without a mandate.

“Liberty also requires responsibility,” she said.

