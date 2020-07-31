Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Fantastic start to August, a few showers Saturday

By David Koeller
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A beautiful summer day underway this afternoon across the region thanks to a north breeze and partly cloudy skies keeping temperatures comfortable in the low to mid 80s. Lower humidity also helping to make it feel very nice outside. The stretch of great summer days will continue right on into August with the potential for several days with highs in the 70s!

We will cool down this evening into the lower 70s by 10pm with clearing skies. Temperatures tonight should fall into the low 60s in the metro, with some 50s possible north of I-80. Skies start off sunny for Saturday, but clouds will build in through the day as a cold front approaches. High temperatures should top out around 85 ahead of that cold front. A few scattered thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening hours as that front moves through the area. While a few heavier downpours are possible, widespread rain is not expected, so some areas will likely wind up dry.

Behind the front, cooler and drier air will settle in for early next week. Temperatures Sunday through Wednesday will only top out in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the 50s! Some incredible weather for the start of August. Temperatures will warm back into the 80s by the second half of the week, with rain chances sneaking back into the forecast by Friday or Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Fantastic start to August, a few showers Saturday

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Beautiful summer weather this evening with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. A few storms possible Saturday ahead of more fantastic weather to start off August.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A great start to a comfortable stretch of weather. A little weekend rain too.

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Beautiful weather on the way this weekend and a chance of much need rain as well.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
Comfortable air is in place and actually becomes cooler later this weekend. There is also a rain chance in the mix too.

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Pleasant with low humidity tonight and Friday!

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Conditions will stay a bit breezy this evening, with overnight lows dropping into the upper-50s and lower-60s. Partly cloudy and low humidity returns Friday, with comfortable highs in the low to mid-80s and calmer winds.

Latest News

Weather

Mallory's Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
Great weather for Stuff the Bus today! We'll stay a bit breezy this evening, with overnight lows dropping into the upper-50s and lower-60s. Partly cloudy skies return Friday with low humidity and highs in the low to mid-80s.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Rain fades throughout the day

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:17 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
A few showers are lingering this morning, but we’ll see those gradually end later today.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:20 AM CDT
Morning showers are still possible mainly south of I-80 this morning

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - A few showers and storms this evening

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Showers and a few storms moving through this evening, but only relatively light rainfall totals for the metro.

Weather

A few showers and storms this evening

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT
Showers and a few storms moving through this evening, but only relatively light rainfall totals for the metro.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Showers and storms develop this afternoon with some downpours possible

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:05 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Cloud build in this morning with showers developing this afternoon