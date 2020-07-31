David’s Evening Forecast - Fantastic start to August, a few showers Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A beautiful summer day underway this afternoon across the region thanks to a north breeze and partly cloudy skies keeping temperatures comfortable in the low to mid 80s. Lower humidity also helping to make it feel very nice outside. The stretch of great summer days will continue right on into August with the potential for several days with highs in the 70s!

We will cool down this evening into the lower 70s by 10pm with clearing skies. Temperatures tonight should fall into the low 60s in the metro, with some 50s possible north of I-80. Skies start off sunny for Saturday, but clouds will build in through the day as a cold front approaches. High temperatures should top out around 85 ahead of that cold front. A few scattered thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening hours as that front moves through the area. While a few heavier downpours are possible, widespread rain is not expected, so some areas will likely wind up dry.

Behind the front, cooler and drier air will settle in for early next week. Temperatures Sunday through Wednesday will only top out in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the 50s! Some incredible weather for the start of August. Temperatures will warm back into the 80s by the second half of the week, with rain chances sneaking back into the forecast by Friday or Saturday.

