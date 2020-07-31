Advertisement

Council Bluffs sees a small business boom despite pandemic

By Roger Hamer
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many metro businesses have suffered because of the effects of the pandemic but that's not true for all of them.

Six new local small businesses opened in Council Bluffs in recent months.

The Council Bluffs Visitor’s Bureau says this is a difficult time for business owners so it was surprising that so many new ones opened in the city.

Those new business owners say the timing was a little rough, but they say it’s starting to turn around.

“People need a place where they can come people need a place where they can come forth and feel love and sunshine and warm and to be spoiled with food and obviously sugar pretty things and obviously sugar so here we are,” said Wenday Cooper, owner of Wenday’s Kitchen Boutique.

These new local businesses include a dessert bar, a nutrition shop, an ice cream shop, and some restaurants.

