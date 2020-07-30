Two dead in southwest Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man and a woman were dead following a shooting Thursday morning near 108th and M streets, Omaha Police said.

Both died from gunshots wounds, OPD said.

The initial call came in around 7:30 a.m.

Police were talking with witnesses as the investigation continued at the active scene near a hotel.

OPD says two people are dead after a shooting at a hotel near 108th and L. Ashly Richardson is on scene. Posted by WOWT 6 News on Thursday, July 30, 2020

OPD confirming two are dead after a shooting. I’m working to gather more details. — Ashly Richardson (@AshlyWOWT) July 30, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

