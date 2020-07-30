Two dead in southwest Omaha shooting
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man and a woman were dead following a shooting Thursday morning near 108th and M streets, Omaha Police said.
Both died from gunshots wounds, OPD said.
The initial call came in around 7:30 a.m.
Police were talking with witnesses as the investigation continued at the active scene near a hotel.
OPD confirming two are dead after a shooting. I’m working to gather more details.— Ashly Richardson (@AshlyWOWT) July 30, 2020
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
