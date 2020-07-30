Thursday July 30 COVID-19 update: 85 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

85 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 85 new cases and 1 new death for Thursday.

A man in his 30s who had underlying health conditions has passed. That brings the total number of deaths to 128.

There have been 10,093 total cases since the outbreak began and 6,650 recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

