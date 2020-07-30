Advertisement

School discipline bill voted down by Nebraska Legislature

Nebraska Legislature to reconvene July 20
Nebraska Legislature to reconvene July 20(Jared Austin)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After more than seven hours of debate on a school discipline bill, it failed to get a vote in the Nebraska Legislature today.

Education Committee Chairman Mike Groene introduced the bill.

He argued that the problem of disruptive classrooms needs to be addressed to maximize learning time for all children.

The bill would have allowed teachers to use restraints against students acting out.

It paved the way for a heated debate.

Sen. Julie Slama of Peru said, “Children are more violent in the classrooms.”

Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte said, “Teachers administrators parents need that training.”

Nebraska’s Teacher’s Organization supported the bill.

Omaha Senator Justin Wayne said Omaha Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, was against it.

