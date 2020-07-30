Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Rain fades throughout the day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few showers are lingering this morning, but we’ll see those gradually end later today.

forecast (WOWT)

We’ll see some peaks of sunshine mixed in between the bouts of partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon, but we’ll also stay a little cooler. High temperatures are expected in the mid 80s with a NE breeze.

Temperatures will actually stay a little bit below average for the next several days. A lot of lower to mid 80s instead of 90s. Our next chance of rain moves in on Saturday. A system will dive in from the northwest and bring an increase in rain chances especially during the afternoon and evening. At this time, it looks like some beneficial rain will fall in areas that really need it on the north side of I-80, too.

Some much cooler air will move in behind this system, and will allow a few mornings in the 50s, and afternoons in the 70s!

