Advertisement

Person killed on JFK Freeway; southbound lanes closed at Q Street

Authorities closed southbound Highway 75 at Q Street on Thursday afternoon to respond to a fatality on the JFK Freeway.
Authorities closed southbound Highway 75 at Q Street on Thursday afternoon to respond to a fatality on the JFK Freeway.(AP Images)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities closed southbound Highway 75 at Q Street on Thursday afternoon to respond to a fatality on the JFK Freeway.

Omaha Police were advising drivers to avoid the area and exit further north if possible, noting on Twitter at 2:14 p.m. that F, L, and Q streets were “very busy due to diverted traffic.”

Nebraska State Patrol tweeted concern for a motorist-assist volunteer in a retweet about the accident scene:

“Remember to always move over a lane and slow your speeds for these selfless volunteers,” the tweet states.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nebraska, Iowa report weekly unemployment numbers

Updated: 1 hours ago
Nebraska and Iowa reported their weekly unemployment numbers.

News

Floating trail nears completion at Standing Bear Lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
The final touches are be put a nearly one thousand foot floating trail at Standing Bear Lake. 6 News was out with the crew Wednesday as they closed in on this engineering feat.

Coronavirus

Thursday July 30 COVID-19 update: 85 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Omaha Police make burglary arrest for multiple cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Omaha Police Burglary Unit arrested 25-year-old Robert Stubblefield on multiple charges related to several suspected fraud activities at area retail establishments.

Latest News

News

Douglas, Sarpy counties mail out early voting ballot applications

Updated: 2 hours ago
Early voting ballot applications for the 2020 General Election were sent to voters in Douglas and Sarpy counties today.

News

OPS parents react to school safety protocols

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
Omaha Public Schools is one of many that will have students return to the classrooms during a pandemic. A number of safety measures will be in place in OPS buildings to help fight the spread of COVID-19 and WOWT was given a first-hand look at those measures Wednesday morning.

News

Fraudulent rental scams Omaha woman out of down payment

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
We’ve all heard the warning about an offer that sounds too good to be true. But in a tough economy, desperate people let their guard down and lose money.

News

OPS plans for students --6:30PM

Updated: 20 hours ago
Ahead of the Aug. 11 start date, district officials demonstrated how they’ve increased cleaning protocols before, during, and after school.

News

Nebraska Legislature debates abortion

Updated: 20 hours ago
Lawmakers got heated Wednesday debating a bill that seeks to ban a common second-trimester abortion method in Nebraska.

News

Community helps Bellevue florist--5PM

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Purple Orchid Flower shop in Bellevue is busy this week — the shop’s owner, Rachael Sjn, has a bunch of orders to get to.