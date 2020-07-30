Person killed on JFK Freeway; southbound lanes closed at Q Street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities closed southbound Highway 75 at Q Street on Thursday afternoon to respond to a fatality on the JFK Freeway.

Omaha Police were advising drivers to avoid the area and exit further north if possible, noting on Twitter at 2:14 p.m. that F, L, and Q streets were “very busy due to diverted traffic.”

Nebraska State Patrol tweeted concern for a motorist-assist volunteer in a retweet about the accident scene:

“Remember to always move over a lane and slow your speeds for these selfless volunteers,” the tweet states.

