Omaha Police make burglary arrest for multiple cases

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Burglary Unit arrested 25-year-old Robert Stubblefield on multiple charges related to several suspected fraud activities at area retail establishments.

Authorities were able to positively identify Stubblefield after working with multiple retail partners and personnel from the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle Fraud Unit. They confirmed that the suspect also had a felony arrest warrant out of Lancaster County and was believed to be stealing from vehicles in Omaha, according to a release.

Detectives were notified that the suspect was at Westroads Mall Wednesday morning, and after a short pursuit, he was arrested.

Several stolen items were recovered along with a firearm, according to the release.

Stubblefield was arrested for Possession of a firearm by a Prohibited Person, Obstructing a Police Officer, Reckless Driving, 2 counts of Receiving Stolen Items, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and 3 counts of Criminal Trespassing.

