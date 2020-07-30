Advertisement

Omaha man discovers mystery mail check is real

By Mike McKnight
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News has been warning you about an increase in scams during the pandemic. Numerous victims have reported being fooled by official-looking mail and lost money. So, when a Bellevue man got a suspicious check involving a government agency he called.

An unexpected settlement check came in the mail, but Chuck Meader isn’t ready to cash it and buy his family dinner.

“It’s got a bad taste to it in my mouth right now,” said Meader.

A refund of a little more than $100 resulting from a federal trade commission action against Office Depot and a supplier.

“I’ve been in the store, but I have never spent any money as far as I remember,” said Meader.

6 News contacted the Federal Trade Commission which confirmed that the FTC is sending more than $34 million in refunds to Office Depot customers.

That means it’s a legitimate check.

The FTC alleges Office Depot and a software supplier gave false virus scans to persuade customers into buying repair services. More than a half-million refund checks are being mailed with the average $63. Chuck got more.

Chuck still can’t remember buying computer services at Office Depot but this time he’ll take official-looking mail at face value and deposit the check.

The refund checks come with a stipulation that they must be cashed within sixty days. But just to make sure scammers don’t try to take advantage, the FTC will not require anyone to provide account information or pay money.

