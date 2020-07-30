Advertisement

Nebraska, Iowa report weekly unemployment numbers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa reported their weekly unemployment numbers.

Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Labor reported 3,544 new regular unemployment claims. That is a decrease of 10.7 percent from the prior week.

There were 1,570 new pandemic unemployment assistance claims filed compared to 1,496 the prior week. That’s an increase of 4.9 percent.

The highest number of new claims was filed during the week of April 4 amid the pandemic.

Iowa

The number of initial claims filed in Iowa for this week was 7,441. There were 6,764 filed from individuals who work and live in Iowa and 677 filed from those who work in Iowa but live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims for this week was 110,960 which was a decrease in 4,970 from the previous week.

The U.S. Department of Labor adjusted last week’s initial claim number down to 8,811 (a decrease of 694) and continuing claims to 115,930 (a decrease of 880 for a total decrease of 1,574), states the release.

