Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Pleasant with low humidity tonight and Friday!

After a few lingering showers this morning, the weather was very cooperative. High pressure pushed rain southeast throughout the day, with decreasing humidity and breezy northerly winds moving in behind.

Conditions will stay a bit breezy this evening, with overnight lows dropping into the upper-50s and lower-60s. Partly cloudy skies and low humidity returns Friday, with comfortable highs in the low to mid-80s and calmer winds. Should be a wonderful way to round out the workweek!

Hour-by-hour forecast - Friday (WOWT)

Saturday will start out dry, but an approaching cold front will increase rain chances for the afternoon and evening hours. Any rain will push out by Sunday morning, with drier and cooler air moving in behind. Sunday will likely begin a stretch of highs in the mid to upper-70s!

Northwesterly flow will keep highs below-normal through at least the first half of next workweek. Overnight lows will be just as refreshing, with temperatures dropping into the 50s for several morning as well! Not a bad way to start the month August. Not bad at all.

