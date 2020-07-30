Herman Cain dies of COVID at 74

(Gray News) - Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died of COVID-19. He was 74.

“You’re never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. But we have no choice but to seek and find God’s strength and comfort to deal,” Cain’s Twitter account said.

“We’re heartbroken, and the world is poorer: Herman Cain has gone to be with the Lord.”

Cain, a colon cancer survivor, was diagnosed with coronavirus in early July after attending a Trump presidential rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in late June.

He was an outspoken backer of the president and was named by the campaign as a co-chair of Black Voices for Trump.

The Newsmax contributor and former Godfather’s Pizza CEO posted a photo to his Twitter account from the rally. Cain was shown not wearing a mask and not social distancing in the crowd of thousands.

“There is no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus, but we do know he is a fighter who has beaten Stage 4 cancer,” a statement at the time said.

At least eight Trump advance team staffers who attended the Tulsa rally tested positive for coronavirus.

After interacting with several colleagues who later tested positive, all of Trump’s campaign staffers who attended his Tulsa rally were quarantined the following week.

Cain did not meet with the president.

As a cancer survivor, Cain was considered at an increased risk for severe illness from coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

