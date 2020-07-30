LIVE -- Gov. Kim Reynolds updates Iowa’s back-to-school plan

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds will give an update on Iowa’s “Return to Learn” plan from the state capitol at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Dr. Caitlin Pedati of Iowa Department of Public Health and Iowa education director Anne Lebow joined the governor’s update.

The state has advised school officials across Iowa to “be prepared to adjust their learning models based on the criteria in their communities,” Reynolds said.

“Make no mistake, this has been a formidable task that truly is bringing out the best in Iowa resolve, adaptability, and innovation,” she said. “The fundamentals of our “Return to Learn” strategy are safety, flexibility, and parental control.”

The foundation of Iowa’s new education plan emphasizes in-person learning that follows the state statutes requiring that 50% of instruction time take place in the classrooms and emphasize core subjects, Reynolds said.

