Advertisement

LIVE -- Gov. Kim Reynolds updates Iowa’s back-to-school plan

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is giving an update on the state's "Return to Learn" plan from the state capitol on Thursday morning.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is giving an update on the state's "Return to Learn" plan from the state capitol on Thursday morning.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds will give an update on Iowa’s “Return to Learn” plan from the state capitol at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Watch the update live on our website, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

Dr. Caitlin Pedati of Iowa Department of Public Health and Iowa education director Anne Lebow joined the governor’s update.

The state has advised school officials across Iowa to “be prepared to adjust their learning models based on the criteria in their communities,” Reynolds said.

“Make no mistake, this has been a formidable task that truly is bringing out the best in Iowa resolve, adaptability, and innovation,” she said. “The fundamentals of our “Return to Learn” strategy are safety, flexibility, and parental control.”

The foundation of Iowa’s new education plan emphasizes in-person learning that follows the state statutes requiring that 50% of instruction time take place in the classrooms and emphasize core subjects, Reynolds said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

OPS parents react to school safety protocols

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
Omaha Public Schools is one of many that will have students return to the classrooms during a pandemic. A number of safety measures will be in place in OPS buildings to help fight the spread of COVID-19 and WOWT was given a first-hand look at those measures Wednesday morning.

News

Fraudulent rental scams Omaha woman out of down payment

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
We’ve all heard the warning about an offer that sounds too good to be true. But in a tough economy, desperate people let their guard down and lose money.

News

OPS plans for students --6:30PM

Updated: 17 hours ago
Ahead of the Aug. 11 start date, district officials demonstrated how they’ve increased cleaning protocols before, during, and after school.

News

Nebraska Legislature debates abortion

Updated: 17 hours ago
Lawmakers got heated Wednesday debating a bill that seeks to ban a common second-trimester abortion method in Nebraska.

Latest News

News

Teachers fear returning to school--5PM

Updated: 18 hours ago
Teachers at the state’s largest school district have concerns about the Omaha Public School plan to return to school in August.

News

Community helps Bellevue florist--5PM

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Purple Orchid Flower shop in Bellevue is busy this week — the shop’s owner, Rachael Sjn, has a bunch of orders to get to.

News

Legislature debates abortion --5PM

Updated: 18 hours ago
Nebraska legislature debates abortion.

News

OPS school plan--5PM

Updated: 18 hours ago
Ahead of the Aug. 11 start date, district officials demonstrated how they’ve increased cleaning protocols before, during, and after school.

News

OPD releases protest arrest timeline-- 5PM

Updated: 18 hours ago
A timeline of the arrests that took place during an Omaha protest have been released by OPD.

Coronavirus

Wednesday July 29 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports youngest death as case total surpasses 10,000

Updated: 19 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.