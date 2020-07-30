Advertisement

Floating trail nears completion at Standing Bear Lake

Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -

The final touches are being put on a nearly 1,000-foot floating trail at Standing Bear Lake.

One plunge down and a handful more to go. Mike Dickey dives underwater to chain link massive concrete weights to the floating structure. The deadweight will prevent the trail from floating away if the lake gets too high.

“I’m going to take the chain up and under and attach it to the other side over there,” said Dickey, the owner of MD Aquatics, the company contracted to put the EZ Dock system together.

“Each one of these is a section,” said Dickey. “They’re 80 inches wide by 100 inches long and we just connected them all together across the whole thing.”

It will take less than two weeks to complete but has been a long time in the making.

“It’s been about two years in the making with a whole lot of engineers.”

The city says the trail will help keep people safe. Right now anyone trying to make a full loop around the lake hast to exit the park onto 144th Street.

“Over the years we probably average a dozen or half a dozen phone calls and emails from people asking, ‘When are we going to do something because it’s not safe to use the shoulder of 144th street?’,” said Dennis Bryers, City of Omaha, park planner.

6 News spoke with people who walk the park often.

“I think it’s great because we don’t have to go to 144th anymore. I thought that was kind of dangerous,” said Bobbi Hauger.

Hauger and others will have to wait a bit longer to access trail. While it may look ready to walk on, the city still has complete the connecting concrete path before opening it up.

“Completion date is October 1, so this will be open for the fall unless we have to close because a lot of snow, or in-climate weather, things like that,” said Bryers

Anonymous donors are funding the floating trail. It will connect to a new concrete trail being built by the City and Papio-Missouri River NRD, who are splitting the $300,000 bill.

There will be designate areas on off-shoots on the trail for people to fish, as well as include a kayak launch compliant with the American’s with Disabilities Act.

