Douglas, Sarpy counties mail out early voting ballot applications

Vote
Vote(WHSV)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Early voting ballot applications for the 2020 General Election were sent to voters in Douglas and Sarpy counties today.

Douglas County

“Thanks to support from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, early voting ballot applications will be mailed to voters in Douglas County who are registered to vote at their current address,” stated Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian W. Kruse.

The postcard-size mail pieces are printed on green cardstock, according to a release.

Voters must fill out the application portion and return it via official dropbox, postal mail, email, or fax.

Voters who don’t receive an early voting application postcard can request one in writing with a signature. Details can be found on their website or by calling 402-444-VOTE.

The deadline to request is Friday, October 23 at 6 p.m.

Sarpy County

Applications for Sarpy County will also be mailed today but on salmon-colored cardstock.

Voters who fill out the application and return it to the Election Commission will receive a ballot by mail, according to the release.

The deadline to submit the application is also October, 23 at 6 p.m.

Applications can be returned by mail, fax, email, or a dropbox.

“With current events in mind, I want to ensure that every voter can cast their ballot in the way that is best for them. I want voters to be aware of all voting options available to them, including voting at polling places, voting early in our office, or voting by mail from the comfort of their home,” said Michelle Andahl, Sarpy County Election Commissioner.

More information can be found on their website.

