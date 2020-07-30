Advertisement

Benson sees uptick in crime

By John Chapman
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say street gangs could be involved in a recent outbreak of violence in the Benson area.

People who live and work in the area say they’ve seen an increase in crime, from shootings to break-ins.

The door of Heartland Barbeque is brand new, it had to be replaced because early Sunday morning someone threw this rock at the window. The intruders then broke into the restaurant.

The owners don’t keep any money in the building so the intruders found little to steal but they did cause more than a $1,000 in damage.

Police have been called to the neighborhood near 58th and Northwest Radial more than once to investigate shootings in the area. Neighbors are concerned.

“It seems from what I understand to be potentially gang-related you know this is a really nice neighborhood, we’re a very close-knit community, and to see this take place is really disheartening,” said resident Tyler Miller.

“I’ve lived here now two years and in the past weekend every weekend for the last three weeks there’s been some type of shooting most of them right outside the window where you’re looking at now,” said another resident, Amer Mercado.

Police say the trouble might be starting from people loitering around the Bucky’s gas station in the area. Omaha police captain Laurie Scott says there might be a gang component to the crime outbreak and police are stepping up patrols.

“We’re going to provide extra special attention to that area through assignments enforcement saturation patrols just heavy addressing the area providing an extra police presence,” said Scott.

Officials with Bucky’s also say they’re going to work with police to improve safety.

