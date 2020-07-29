Advertisement

Weed dispute grows into new problem for Omaha homeowner

By Mike McKnight
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha homeowner gets some answers in a dispute over her overgrown property, but a new twist left the senior citizen with an unexpected problem.

Noxious weeds have been sprayed by the Westin Hills Homeowners Association after a 6 On Your Side report.

Ruth Worner long argued that costs should be covered by her dues, but a new worry suddenly grew out of the weed dispute.

“I have a letter that this has to be cleared out,” Worner said. The city ordered weeds removed from her property by Aug. 1.

“This has just caused me more stress,” she said, and it’s unfair she says since the city is responsible for the other side of the fence and hasn’t cleared out the overgrowth.

6 News contacted the City of Omaha about the weed violation notice. A code enforcement inspector said the notice of violation appears to be a mistake.

“Ruth can disregard the notice sent to her,” they said.

“I don’t have to worry about it… they’ll take care of it. That’s a load off my mind,” she said.

There is a plan to clear the city’s side of the fence but that will take some time. In the meantime, Ruth can deal with improving her property without a violation notice cropping up.

“Thank you for being on my side,” Worner said.

An attorney for the Westin Hills Homeowners Association said last week the HOA spent about $500 to spray thistles on Ruth’s property. No word yet on when those dead weeds will be removed.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

23-year-old dies in motorcycle crash in Hershey

Updated: 19 minutes ago
A Nebraska man is now dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a truck.

News

Local businesses rally around Bellevue florist

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
The Purple Orchid Flower shop in Bellevue is busy this week.The shop’s owner, Rachael Sjn, has a pile of orders to get to.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Fun-Plex closes for season after June reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
Fun-Plex is shutting down the fun for the season due to the community rise in COVID-19 cases.

News

New study shows phone scammers using COVID-19 pandemic to get your money

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
Experts at the Better Business Bureau say scammers are preying on fear during COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wednesday July 29 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 121 new cases, 3 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Weed dispute grows into new problem for Omaha homeowner

Updated: 15 hours ago
An Omaha homeowner gets some answers in a dispute over her overgrown property, but a new twist left the senior citizen with an unexpected problem.

News

USDA: Don't plant suspicious seeds

Updated: 15 hours ago
Suspicious seeds have been showing up at homes across the country. The government warns people not to plant them.

News

Omaha business owners seek state aid

Updated: 15 hours ago
It’s a scramble for small business owners across the country as the flow of federal funds to help keep employees on payroll nears an end.

News

COVID-19 cases July 28 for Iowa, Nebraska

Updated: 15 hours ago
COVID-19 cases for Iowa, Nebraska July 28, 2020 at 10 p.m.