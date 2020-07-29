Advertisement

Weed dispute grows into new problem for Omaha homeowner

By Mike McKnight
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha homeowner gets some answers in a dispute over her overgrown property, but a new twist left the senior citizen with an unexpected problem.

Noxious weeds have been sprayed by the Westin Hills Homeowners Association after a 6 On Your Side report.

Ruth Worner long argued that costs should be covered by her dues, but a new worry suddenly grew out of the weed dispute.

“I have a letter that this has to be cleared out,” Worner said. The city ordered weeds removed from her property by Aug. 1.

“This has just caused me more stress,” she said, and it’s unfair she says since the city is responsible for the other side of the fence and hasn’t cleared out the overgrowth.

6 News contacted the City of Omaha about the weed violation notice. A code enforcement inspector said the notice of violation appears to be a mistake.

“Ruth can disregard the notice sent to her,” they said.

“I don’t have to worry about it… they’ll take care of it. That’s a load off my mind,” she said.

There is a plan to clear the city’s side of the fence but that will take some time. In the meantime, Ruth can deal with improving her property without a violation notice cropping up.

“Thank you for being on my side,” Worner said.

An attorney for the Westin Hills Homeowners Association said last week the HOA spent about $500 to spray thistles on Ruth’s property. No word yet on when those dead weeds will be removed.

