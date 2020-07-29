Wednesday July 29 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 121 new cases, 3 deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

121 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

Douglas County has now reached over 10,000 cases since the beginning of the outbreak in March, according to the health department.

Douglas Count reports 121 new cases and 3 new deaths Wednesday. The total number of cases is now 10,008.

Two women over 80 and a man in his 20s with underlying conditions have passed.

