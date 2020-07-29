Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Showers and storms develop this afternoon with some downpours possible

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds will be in the area to start the day and continue to increase all morning. That will lead to spotty showers and storms increasing this afternoon. The best chance of rain will likely be in the mid afternoon hours but spotty showers will be possible into the evening hours as well. They’ll likely be less numerous into the evening hours though.

Wednesday Rain (WOWT)

Before any rain moves in, we’ll have the chance to warm into the mid and upper 80s around the area by mid afternoon. It will be more humid as well with dew points near 70 degrees.

Wednesday (WOWT)

Some spotty showers are still possible overnight into Thursday morning but they’ll again be very isolated and not amount to much. By the afternoon, clouds will break apart a bit as cooler air settles into the area. Highs in the low and mid 80s then stick with us through the weekend into the start of August!

