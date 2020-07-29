Advertisement

OPS school officials outline back-to-school plan

By Brian Mastre
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Students with Omaha Public Schools are thirteen days from heading back to the classroom.

Omaha Public Schools gave an inside look at what students and parents can expect when they go back to school next month.

Lunch will always be a challenge. Some of the safety changes include that sandwiches will be individually wrapped, ketchup packets will be handed to students, and students will eat staggered. Meaning they won't be across or next to anyone.

Superintendent Logan said, “Everyone is solving a different problem. We want our children back in school because that’s the best place for them to learn. We also know we have some challenges for that.”

Omaha Public Schools reopen on August 11th.

District officials demonstrated how they’ve increased cleaning protocols before, during, and after school.

The desks are against the wall so that students will be socially distanced.

It's one of the benefits of having a 3/2 schedule. Meaning one group of students goes to school Monday and Tuesday and the others are Thursday and Friday. They split every other Wednesday.

When they aren't in class the learning will continue on the iPad provided by the school.

With 54,000 students, the superintendent knows someone will get sick and they'll likely have to pivot.

“Every time we have a case, I’m a parent, there will be uneasiness and anxiety. Whether it’s in your child’s school, neighboring school, or one across town. I don’t blame parents. The anxiety is something familiar to me and all of us in the school district,” said Logan.

The bottom line, the superintendent believes we can only get through this as a community. And school is one aspect of that.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Students with Omaha Public Schools are thirteen days from heading back to the classroom.

