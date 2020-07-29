Advertisement

Omaha Education Association fears more resignations from teachers due to in-person classroom plans

school desk
school desk(WBAY)
By John Chapman
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Teachers at the state’s largest school district have concerns about the Omaha Public School plan to return to school in August.

OPS teachers would like to see total remote learning, instead of the district’s plan to divide students into two groups and alternate the groups between in school, and remote learning.

Omaha Education Associations officials say that concern is so great, it has forced some teachers to make some tough decisions.

“So yeah, I believe the district had some teachers had to resign or retire early because of this because of the unknown and the uncertainty of their safety coming back to school,” said Robert Miller, President of the Omaha Education Association.

“As we get closer, staff are still submitting resignations and retirement. Which is sad because there goes a wealth of institutional knowledge and expertise. It leaves a hole for the district to fill with new hires coming on board, and if those positions aren’t filled it just makes classrooms larger,” said Miller.

Robert Miller, President of The Omaha Education Association says they were not at the table when the district mapped out its school reopening

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wednesday July 29 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports youngest death as case total surpasses 10,000

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Scammers prey on COVID fear-- 4PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
Experts at the Better Business Bureau say scammers are preying on fear during COVID-19 pandemic.

News

OPS outlines school safety measures--4PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
Students with Omaha Public Schools are thirteen days from heading back to the classroom.

News

Council Bluffs man sentenced to 40 years-- 4PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
More than 10 months after he kidnapped a 4-year-old girl and took nude photos of her for over an hour, Michael Branstrom, 29, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 40 years.

Latest News

News

23-year-old dies in motorcycle crash in Hershey

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Nebraska man is now dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a truck.

News

Local businesses rally around Bellevue florist

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
The Purple Orchid Flower shop in Bellevue is busy this week.The shop’s owner, Rachael Sjn, has a pile of orders to get to.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Fun-Plex closes for season after June reopening

Updated: 5 hours ago
Fun-Plex is shutting down the fun for the season due to the community rise in COVID-19 cases.

News

New study shows phone scammers using COVID-19 pandemic to get your money

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
Experts at the Better Business Bureau say scammers are preying on fear during COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Weed dispute grows into new problem for Omaha homeowner

Updated: 19 hours ago
An Omaha homeowner gets some answers in a dispute over her overgrown property, but a new twist left the senior citizen with an unexpected problem.