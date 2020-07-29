Advertisement

New study shows phone scammers using COVID-19 pandemic to get your money

New study shows phone scammers are using COVID-19 pandemic to get money
New study shows phone scammers are using COVID-19 pandemic to get money(AP Images)
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Experts at the Better Business Bureau say scammers are preying on fear during COVID-19 pandemic.

”People are calling pretending to be the IRS and they are going to expedite your virus benefits and in order to do that they need your bank account number so they can deposit the money into your bank account,” says Steve Baker, BBB Investigator.

BBB Investigator Steve Baker says the reality is when scammers have your bank account information, they will just draw money from your account.

These types of scams, as you probably know, have been around for years, but they have increased with new twists during the pandemic.

”In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, we’ve seen a huge surge, a big uptick in scams claiming to be from the CDC, people claiming that they can give them access to some of the CARES Act money,” says Jim Hegarty, BBB Omaha Regional President, and CEO.

Experts say government agencies won’t call you asking for your personal information.

And, if you do get a call about contact tracing you should only be answering questions of where you’ve been, not sharing banking information.

BBB officials say it’s best not to answer numbers you don’t know.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fun-Plex closes for season after June reopening

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Fun-Plex is shutting down the fun for the season due to the community rise in COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus

Wednesday July 29 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 121 new cases, 3 deaths

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Weed dispute grows into new problem for Omaha homeowner

Updated: 13 hours ago
An Omaha homeowner gets some answers in a dispute over her overgrown property, but a new twist left the senior citizen with an unexpected problem.

News

USDA: Don't plant suspicious seeds

Updated: 13 hours ago
Suspicious seeds have been showing up at homes across the country. The government warns people not to plant them.

Latest News

News

Omaha business owners seek state aid

Updated: 13 hours ago
It’s a scramble for small business owners across the country as the flow of federal funds to help keep employees on payroll nears an end.

News

COVID-19 cases July 28 for Iowa, Nebraska

Updated: 13 hours ago
COVID-19 cases for Iowa, Nebraska July 28, 2020 at 10 p.m.

News

Weed dispute grows into new problem for Omaha homeowner

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
An Omaha homeowner gets some answers in a dispute over her overgrown property, but a new twist left the senior citizen with an unexpected problem.

News

Packages of suspicious seeds sow confusion in Omaha, across US

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Suspicious seeds have been showing up at homes across the country.

News

Omaha business owners hopeful for state assistance

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
It’s a scramble for small business owners across the country as the flow of federal funds to help keep employees on payroll nears an end.

News

This Made Us Smile: T-Rex greets son at airport

Updated: 15 hours ago
A mother who went to pick up her son at the airport surprised him dressed as a T-Rex.