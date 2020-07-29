Nebraska’s private colleges prepare for students

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s 13 private colleges and universities are planning for the return of students in the fall.

All members of the Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundation serve about 35,000 students, according to a release. Those schools include:

Bellevue University

Bryan College of Health Sciences

Clarkson College

College of Saint Mary

Concordia University

Creighton University

Doane University

Hastings College

Midland University

Nebraska Methodist College

Nebraska Wesleyan University

Union College

York College

According to the release, although some of the schools are offering remote courses, most students are choosing to return to the classes with face-to-face contact. The CINCF schools have been working to make sure it’s safe for those students to do so.

PPE, sanitizing equipment, and enhanced guidelines have been put in place with the help of Governor Pete Ricketts and local health departments.

Along with supplies, daily temperature checks and screenings will be conducted. Face coverings will also be required indoors and when social distancing is not an option. Classes will be staggered and smaller at most schools to promote distance.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.