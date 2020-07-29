Advertisement

Nebraska’s private colleges prepare for students

A picture of Creighton University
A picture of Creighton University(Creighton University)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s 13 private colleges and universities are planning for the return of students in the fall.

All members of the Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundation serve about 35,000 students, according to a release. Those schools include:

  • Bellevue University
  • Bryan College of Health Sciences
  • Clarkson College
  • College of Saint Mary
  • Concordia University
  • Creighton University
  • Doane University
  • Hastings College
  • Midland University
  • Nebraska Methodist College
  • Nebraska Wesleyan University
  • Union College
  • York College

According to the release, although some of the schools are offering remote courses, most students are choosing to return to the classes with face-to-face contact. The CINCF schools have been working to make sure it’s safe for those students to do so.

PPE, sanitizing equipment, and enhanced guidelines have been put in place with the help of Governor Pete Ricketts and local health departments.

Along with supplies, daily temperature checks and screenings will be conducted. Face coverings will also be required indoors and when social distancing is not an option. Classes will be staggered and smaller at most schools to promote distance.

