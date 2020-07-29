Nebraska legislature debates abortion.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lawmakers got heated Wednesday debating a bill that seeks to ban a common second-trimester abortion method in Nebraska.

L-B 814 was introduced by State Senator Suzanne Geist of Lincoln.

Both sides of the issue spent hours stating their case on the floor.

“The decision about the most appropriate method to end a pregnancy it belongs with a woman and her doctor, not politicians,” said Senator Megan Hunt.

“This bill regulates the moments of death for this baby,” said Senator Julie Slama.

If passed, Nebraska would become the latest state to prohibit the procedure known medically as dilation and evacuation.

