Local businesses rally around Bellevue florist

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Purple Orchid Flower shop in Bellevue is busy this week.

The shop’s owner, Rachael Sjn, has a pile of orders to get to.

“Just a pile of stuff I’ve got to get done today. So overwhelming support,” Sjn said with a laugh.

Her laughing and joyful attitude are a complete 180 from what it was just two days ago.

“Our worst nightmare had come true,” she said.

For three and a half years she has owned this shop and during that time she also became a vendor at Baxter Arena.

“A little over two weeks ago, they had emailed me to say hey, graduations are back on,” Sjn explained. “We’d love to have you selling your flowers, here we go. Here’s the schedule.”

So she ordered the flowers for the 2020 graduates. A lot of flowers, $10,000 worth.

“OPS announced on Monday, that all summer activities were canceled,” Sjn said.

That included graduation, leaving her wondering; “Okay. How am I going to sell all of these flowers?”

She posted on Facebook to ask if anyone needed flowers.

The response that she got in just two days was overwhelming.

“Now I’m having people from all over, messaging me ‘how can I help, I don’t know anyone there but I want to help you out,‘” Sjn said.

It’s not just people buying for themselves, local businesses are also stepping in.

Ana Funkhouser owns a salon in La Vista, she’s one of the thousands who saw Sjn’s post and decided to act.

“I love flowers for one, and support local - let’s do it,” Funkhouser said with excitement.

In her mind and in so many others, the best thing we can all do during a global pandemic is to help our neighbor.

“We’re just doing what we love to do and just hope that this whole - everything - can just get over sometime soon,” Funkhouser said. “So any little bit that we can just do to help and support each other and build each other up is what we need to do right now.”

There will be a mobile flower shop set up outside of Sjn’s store on Friday of this week and next week for people to stop by, socially distance, and purchase flowers.

