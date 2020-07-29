Advertisement

Fun-Plex closes for season after June reopening

Swimming pool
Swimming pool(AP images)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fun-Plex is shutting down the fun for the season due to the community rise in COVID-19 cases.

In a Facebook post, they said, “Due to the rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the Omaha metro area, and for the well-being of our staff, guests, and community as a whole, we believe it is the most responsible decision to end our season early.”

There is more information on their website for those who had already purchased season passes, cabana rentals, and day tickets.

Fun-Plex had reopened for the season with added safety measures on June 19.

