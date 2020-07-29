Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - A few showers and storms this evening

By David Koeller
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered showers and a few heavier downpours are moving through the area this afternoon and evening. While rainfall amounts have not been particularly heavy in the metro, a few spots south of town have seen heavier totals in excess of 4 inches, mainly in eastern Cass County. Some minor flooding is possible in that area. Showers will likely fade away some this evening. However, an isolated shower or storms can’t be ruled out overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 60s.

Flash Flood Warning for Cass County until 6:15pm.
Flash Flood Warning for Cass County until 6:15pm.(WOWT)

A few lingering showers and rumbles of thunder are possible in the morning Thursday, mainly to the south of the Omaha metro. Any showers should slide away from the region by early afternoon. Clouds will be slower to leave, with mainly cloudy skies expected through at least Noon. Some sun will return for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Expect dry weather but similar conditions on Friday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday will be slightly warmer, but a storm system will push into the area by the afternoon and evening bringing a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. While widespread heavy rain is not expected, a few heavier downpours are possible. Cooler weather will filter in behind that rain, with highs only around 80 on Sunday, and temperatures potentially dropping into the 70s for a few days early next week! Overnight lows may dip into the 50s as well, making for a very comfortable start to August.

