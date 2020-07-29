Advertisement

Council Bluffs man sentenced to 40 years for taking nude photos of 4-year-old girl he kidnapped

Michael Brandstrom
Michael Brandstrom(KCRG)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 29, 2020
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - More than 10 months after he kidnapped a 4-year-old girl and took nude photos of her for over an hour, Michael Branstrom, 29, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 40 years.

Investigators found Branstrom in possession of more than 600 images of child porn when he was arrested in September 2019. He was convicted on charges of kidnapping and lascivious acts with a child.

Federal charges don’t allow for parole, so Branstrom will be 69 years old when he gets out.

While reporting on his arrest, 6 News looked into Brandstomr’s past and found he had served three years in North Dakota Corrections after pleading guilty to charges of terrorizing someone. While serving his time there, he was required to complete a sex offender treatment but was not registered as a sex offender.

