College of St. Mary to hold commencement Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - College of St. Mary is planning on hosting their commencement on Sunday, August 2nd for 285 graduates.

The college sent a release that states, “Because College of Saint Mary recognizes the importance of celebrating student achievement, the University decided not to cancel commencement originally scheduled for May, and to work closely with the County Health Department to ensure the safety of all who attend.”

The ceremony will be at the CHI Health Center at 10:30 a.m. The college says that graduates will be distanced and everyone in attendance must wear a face covering.

