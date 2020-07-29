Advertisement

23-year-old dies in motorcycle crash in Hershey

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska man is now dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a truck.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on Highway 30 in Hershey Nebraska.

Investigators say the truck pulled out onto the highway in front of the motorcycle, causing the crash.

23-year-old Alexander Heiser was riding the motorcycle. He was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

