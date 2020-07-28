Advertisement

Westside Schools shift to 50% attendance as COVID-19 cases rise

Sign inside Westside High School, Thursday 7/16/20
Sign inside Westside High School, Thursday 7/16/20(Hayden Hamilton)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Westside Community Schools announced Tuesday, following guidance from local medical experts, they will have 50 percent of students attend school in-person for the first two weeks of classes Aug. 18 to Sept. 4.

In a statement, Superintendent Mike Lucas explained the district’s “green” status has been changed to “yellow” as the COVID-19 infection rate in the community “is still too high to safely open schools in a traditional format.”

“We are officially updating our back-to-school status, as of today, to ‘YELLOW'” Lucas stated.

On Monday, Omaha Public Schools called off the rest of its summer activities and canceled plans for the Class of 2020 commencement ceremony.

Monday night, the Papillion-La Vista Community Schools board of education approved its back-to-school plan.

More information about the plan for Westside can be found on the district’s website.

According to the district, each day roughly 50 percent of students will be in attendance in-person while the other half will be connecting virtually.

Students will be assigned into two groups based on the first letter of their last names.

Families of students with different or multiple last names may contact their building principal by 5 p.m. Aug. 5 to determine which group their student will be assigned to.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nebraska labor orgs seek more protections for meatpackers

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By John Chapman
Nebraska state labor organizations are seeking legislation to protect frontline workers in the meatpacking industry.

News

Douglas County Board of Commissioners prepares for election, mobile command center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
We are less than 100 days away from the November election. Now, Douglas County Election Commission leaders are preparing for what voting will look like during a pandemic.

News

Douglas County opens applications for rental assistance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Douglas County began accepting applications for $10 million worth of federal rental assistance at 8 a.m. Monday, and renters hit hard by the pandemic didn’t waste any time requesting the CARES Act funds.

Coronavirus

Douglas County opens applications for rental assistance

Updated: 3 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 5 broadcast.

Latest News

News

Kids weigh in on the back to school debate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
Students at Omaha Public Schools are expected back in the classroom in just two weeks. So 6 News decided to virtually sit down with a group of students, ranging in age, to get their thoughts.

News

Construction underway at new dog park at Miller Park

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Construction is underway at Miller Park for its new Dog Park addition.

Coronavirus

Tuesday July 28 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 143 new cases, 2 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Omaha Native selected for U.S. Navy Blue Angels

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Marine Corps Cpt. Jackson Streiff, an Omaha native, has been selected as one of the officers for the Blue Angels 2021 air show season.

News

1 dead, 3 injured in crash that split vehicle in two outside Ashland

Updated: 6 hours ago
A vehicle was cut in two Monday afternoon near 238th and Church Road outside of Ashland. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Ashland Fire and Rescue, LifeNet, and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the accident that involved multiple vehicles.

News

Omaha Police respond to walk-in shooting early Tuesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
Omaha Police Officers responded to the University of Nebraska Medicine for a walk-in shooting early Tuesday morning.