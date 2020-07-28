Westside Schools shift to 50% attendance as COVID-19 cases rise

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Westside Community Schools announced Tuesday, following guidance from local medical experts, they will have 50 percent of students attend school in-person for the first two weeks of classes Aug. 18 to Sept. 4.

In a statement, Superintendent Mike Lucas explained the district’s “green” status has been changed to “yellow” as the COVID-19 infection rate in the community “is still too high to safely open schools in a traditional format.”

“We are officially updating our back-to-school status, as of today, to ‘YELLOW'” Lucas stated.

On Monday, Omaha Public Schools called off the rest of its summer activities and canceled plans for the Class of 2020 commencement ceremony.

Monday night, the Papillion-La Vista Community Schools board of education approved its back-to-school plan.

More information about the plan for Westside can be found on the district’s website.

According to the district, each day roughly 50 percent of students will be in attendance in-person while the other half will be connecting virtually.

Students will be assigned into two groups based on the first letter of their last names.

Families of students with different or multiple last names may contact their building principal by 5 p.m. Aug. 5 to determine which group their student will be assigned to.

