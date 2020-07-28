Tuesday July 28 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 143 new cases, 2 deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

143 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed 143 new cases Tuesday along with 2 additional deaths.

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s has passed due to COVID-19. The total number of lives lost is now 124.

There have been 9,887 total cases in the county since the outbreak began. DCHD also reports 6,485 recoveries.

