Advertisement

Step Up Omaha teaches student important skills during pandemic

Summer Program resumes in person learning for last week.
Step Omaha teaches important trade skills during pandemic
Step Omaha teaches important trade skills during pandemic(WOWT)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Step Up Omaha, a youth employment network, is wrapping up its summer program.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions organizers had to change how the program normally operates each summer.

This year the program saw 510 interns ages 14 to 21.

“We knew that we couldn’t have our normal 25 you know classrooms and things of that nature live, so we had to decide to go zoom,” Moniki Cannon, the program’s employment director said.

After two months, Tuesday was one of the few days some of the interns had the chance to participate in person.

“These individuals have gone through our construction cohort. So they have been doing hands on learning as well as learning that has taken place at home,” Cannon explained.

Normally students would be allowed to work in person. They would spend time learning about new jobs and gaining new skills.

This year organizers had to get creative.

The Empowerment Network partnered with the Bryant Center to teach some of the ‘Intro trades and Construction’ courses.

“We decided to give them a mission. And that mission was to go home and look at anything that needs to be done in your house. And that is the project they’re doing now,” Sundiata Menelik, Executive Director at the Bryant Center said.

Tuesday afternoon, some of the interns were learning how to repair a window screen. Others learned how to paint.

During the program they also learned how to repair windows, doors, railings, and a variety of other items.

The interns also received their OSHA certifications.

“You go over stuff like constructions, fall hazards, like different stuff like that,” Jermoni Ivory, an intern, explained.

The area of trade is where Cannon said they have been wanting to enhance in their program.

“And so just showing young people that trades is an option. And not only is it an option, but it’s a viable option for you to make a great living,” she added.

Although many changes had to be made to this year’s program, organizers said it was successful.

“We definitely increased our technology. I think in the past we’ve been able to have so much hands on that we didn’t use technology to the best of our abilities. But we know that we are definitely going to have those aspects,” Cannon said.

Other areas of the program also focused on learning about the stock market, websites, entrepreneurship, and more.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protesters at Douglas County Jail kept away from COVID-19 positive inmates

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Brian Mastre
Protesters arrested over the weekend were being held at Douglas County Corrections, where a COVID-19 outbreak has been reported.

Coronavirus

Nebraska among 4 states added to Chicago travel quarantine order

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
People traveling from Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska and North Dakota to Chicago will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or face possible fines starting Friday.

News

27 cats, 3 lizards, 1 hamster removed from Omaha home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
The Nebraska Humane Society removed dozens of animals from an Omaha home Tuesday afternoon.

News

Meatpackers rally for increased protections

Updated: 2 hours ago
Organizers held a demonstration on the steps of the state capitol Tuesday afternoon, telling lawmakers they believe a workplace safety crisis exists in the meatpacking industry.

Latest News

News

Protesters in jail were kept separated from COVID-19 positive inmates

Updated: 2 hours ago
Protesters arrested Saturday night in Omaha were kept away from a group of COVID-19 positive inmates at Douglas County Corrections.

News

Kids weigh in on the back to school debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
Students at Omaha Public Schools are expected back in the classroom in just two weeks.

News

Nebraska labor orgs seek more protections for meatpackers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
Nebraska state labor organizations are seeking legislation to protect frontline workers in the meatpacking industry.

News

Nebraska Humane Society removes dozens of animals from home

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Nebraska Humane Society on Tuesday removed a number of animals from an Omaha home.

News

Hospitalizations up in metro area

Updated: 3 hours ago
Concerns are rising about the spread of COVID-19 in the metro area as new numbers show hospitalizations have increased.

Education

Westside Schools shift to 50% attendance as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Westside Community Schools announced they will have 50 percent of students attend school in-person for the first two weeks of classes.