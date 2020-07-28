Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A little more humidity with the heat today. Midweek rain chance still out there.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll start the day with some pleasant temps in the 60s along with a little patchy fog. Once the sun rises, we’ll notice temps rise quickly and the humidity will likely do the same. Highs near 90 are likely this afternoon. A little south wind at 10-15 mph will be more noticeable as well.

Tuesday Morning (WOWT)

Clouds are expected to increase during the day Wednesday leading to our next rain chance during the afternoon and evening. Any showers and storms will likely be spotty but could lead to some downpours at times. Unfortunately nothing too widespread is expected and nothing that will help with the rain fall deficit much either.

Rain and storm chances continue overnight and into Thursday morning but again nothing incredibly widespread is expected at this point. By Thursday afternoon the cloud will break and we’ll have some slightly cooler and less humid air in place. That will be the start of some very seasonal weather to start August. Highs in the mid and upper 80s are likely the first week of the month.

