Protesters at Douglas County Jail kept away from COVID-19 positive inmates

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday, more than 100 protesters arrested over the weekend were being held at Douglas County Corrections, many forced to wait hours before they could bond out of jail due to a computer glitch.

On Monday, the Department of Corrections reported a COVID-19 outbreak had occurred within an area of the same facility.

During the Douglas County Board of Directors meeting Tuesday, the director of Douglas County Corrections explained how the two groups would not have come into contact.

“They physically could not be farther apart within the jail from where admissions is to where the housing unit is. They are hundreds of feet apart. So I don’t anticipate there was any risk to these individuals,” said Director Mike Myers.

Testing revealed 36 of 41 inmates in one housing unit at the Douglas County Jail are positive for COVID-19 out of nearly 1,200 inmates

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.