Omaha Police respond to walk-in shooting early Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police Officers responded to the University of Nebraska Medicine for a walk-in shooting early Tuesday morning.

According to the release, the 30-year-old victim said she was driving neat 56th Street and North Radial Highway when she heard gunshots, she then realized she was shot.

The victim then pulled her car over and flagged down another vehicle that took her to the hospital.

The victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.