Omaha Native selected for U.S. Navy Blue Angels

An Omaha native was selected for the 2021 Blue Angels air show season.(Navy Outreach)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Marine Corps Cpt. Jackson Streiff, an Omaha native, has been selected as one of the officers for the Blue Angels 2021 air show season.

“I wanted to join the Blue Angels because they represent the best and brightest that our nation’s Navy and Marine Corps has to offer,” explained Streiff. “I wanted to be a part of a team that serves a greater purpose and also help to inspire future generations to serve. Being able to represent the Marine Corps and my community as a Blue Angel is an awesome privilege and the honor of a lifetime.”

According to Navy Outreach, Streiff graduated from Millard South High School in 2010 and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2014. He joined the Marine Corps six years ago and he now serves as a KC-130J Hercules Pilot.

Many Navy and Marine Corps officers apply for Blue Angels each year, according to Navy Outreach. A C-130 demonstration pilot, a maintenance officer, an events coordinator, and a flight surgeon were selected to replace outgoing members this year.

This will be the show’s 75th season.

