Kids weigh in on the back to school debate

A group of students add their input on the back to school debate.(Leigh Waldman)
By Leigh Waldman
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Students at Omaha Public Schools are expected back in the classroom in just two weeks.

So 6 News decided to virtually sit down with a group of students, ranging in age, to get their thoughts.

These eight kids are all in elementary or middle school, it’s been a while since they were in a traditional classroom.

“It feels like a year but it’s only been a couple of months,” Liam Kantaras, a student at Fullerton Elementary said.

Typically, back to school time comes with normal worries.

Demi Mulkey, a student at Fullerton Elementary said she’s nervous about new kids in her classroom.

Meanwhile, her brother Yanni, is excited for a new teacher.

But this year, kids are balancing all of that and a global pandemic.

“Kids can get it and they can carry it to our grandparents and then our cases are going to go up and deaths are going to go up,” Caden Moncrief, a student a Buffett Middle said. “I just think, I want to go back to school but it’s not the safest idea right now.”

They’re also getting used to the idea of wearing masks at school.

“I think it’s going to be really weird wearing a mask but I think it’s going to be a new experience for us and we’ll get used to it,” Liam said.

Caden is worried that kids won’t wear them properly; “They’re just going to mess with them and take them off.”

There are still doubts that school will stay in-person all year, and thoughts of going back to online learning has mixed reaction from these students.

“I don’t want to go back to school so I hope it gets canceled,” Barrett Bruning, a student at Fullerton Elementary said.

Caden’s little brother, Carter, said he didn’t want to get behind.

Liam chimed in saying; “I would feel pretty disappointed. You would be like, ‘yay we’re back to school’ and then you would be like ‘what no it got canceled.’”

After this conversation, one thing was very obvious, these kids are paying attention when it comes to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

