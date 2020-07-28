Health Director Dr. Adi Pour says masks prove most effective according to studies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More concern about the spread of COVID-19 in Douglas County. New numbers show hospitalizations are up.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Pour shared these numbers today: for the week ending July 16th, metro hospitals had 65 COVID-19 patients.

As of today, that number stands at 89 COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized.

Dr. Pour says that's even more evidence of why a mask mandate is important.

Dr. Adi Pour said, "From a public health standpoint and a health care standpoint, we know we only have a few tools that we can work with at this time -- especially since we don't have a vaccine."

Omaha's mask mandate is expected to begin on Monday. Lincoln's is into its second week.

It requires masks in indoor places where social distancing cannot be guaranteed.

Dr. Pour told the county board she hears from people who question whether masks work.

So, she read the conclusions from 5 physicians who studied the science of 115 studies and just released their findings.

Dr. Pour said, "There's now convincing evidence from multiple controlled experiments that masks work. They prevent infected people from spreading the virus by their droplets. Masks are highly safe with only minor and uncommon side effects. And the last sentence is masks can be the most effective and powerful tools in stopping COVID-19."

Douglas County reported two new COVID deaths today bringing the total to 124.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.