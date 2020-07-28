Advertisement

Health Director Dr. Adi Pour says masks prove most effective according to studies

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour gives an update on local COVID-19 cases during a news conference Thursday afternoon, July 23, 2020.
Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour gives an update on local COVID-19 cases during a news conference Thursday afternoon, July 23, 2020.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More concern about the spread of COVID-19 in Douglas County. New numbers show hospitalizations are up.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Pour shared these numbers today: for the week ending July 16th, metro hospitals had 65 COVID-19 patients.

As of today, that number stands at 89 COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized.

Dr. Pour says that's even more evidence of why a mask mandate is important.

Dr. Adi Pour said, "From a public health standpoint and a health care standpoint, we know we only have a few tools that we can work with at this time -- especially since we don't have a vaccine."

Omaha's mask mandate is expected to begin on Monday. Lincoln's is into its second week.

It requires masks in indoor places where social distancing cannot be guaranteed.

Dr. Pour told the county board she hears from people who question whether masks work.

So, she read the conclusions from 5 physicians who studied the science of 115 studies and just released their findings.

Dr. Pour said, "There's now convincing evidence from multiple controlled experiments that masks work. They prevent infected people from spreading the virus by their droplets. Masks are highly safe with only minor and uncommon side effects. And the last sentence is masks can be the most effective and powerful tools in stopping COVID-19."

Douglas County reported two new COVID deaths today bringing the total to 124.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

GOP’s jobless benefit plan could mean delays, states warn

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press
A Republican proposal to slash the $600 weekly benefit boost for those left jobless because of the coronavirus shutdown could result in weeks or even months of delayed payments in some states.

National

LIVE: Trump holds briefing as virus aid talks intensify

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
It's unclear whether any agreement can be reached between Congress and President Donald Trump before Friday's deadline for expiring aid.

Education

Westside Schools shift to 50% attendance as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Bell
Westside Community Schools announced they will have 50 percent of students attend school in-person for the first two weeks of classes.

Coronavirus

Alabama Space & Rocket Center in jeopardy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center needs more than $1 million in order to keep the doors open past October.

Latest News

National

MLB temporarily suspends Marlins season through the weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
The Miami Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as the number of their players testing positive rose to 15.

National

Trump holds briefing at White House

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Trump holds a coronavirus briefing at the White House.

National

Air travel not expected to recover until 2024

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DAVID McHUGH
Air travel will take even longer than previously thought to return to pre-virus levels.

Coronavirus

National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
One of the nation’s largest teachers union is authorizing its members to strike if their schools plan to reopen without proper safety measures in the middle of the global pandemic.

National Politics

Biden says post-pandemic economy can fight racial inequality

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Joe Biden unveiled a plan Tuesday to ensure that the nation’s post-pandemic economic recovery is built around promoting racial equality, promising to dramatically spur investment in Black-owned small businesses and encourage home ownership while closing wealth gaps among minority communities.

News

Douglas County opens applications for rental assistance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Douglas County began accepting applications for $10 million worth of federal rental assistance at 8 a.m. Monday, and renters hit hard by the pandemic didn’t waste any time requesting the CARES Act funds.