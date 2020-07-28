Advertisement

Douglas County opens applications for rental assistance

Landlords must also apply to unlock CARES Act funds
By Tara Campbell
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County began accepting applications for $10 million worth of federal rental assistance at 8 a.m. Monday, and renters hit hard by the pandemic didn’t waste any time requesting the CARES Act funds.

“I thought it would best to be on there when the link when live because who knows if the internet would slow down,” said Alyssa Pesek, a hairstylist and mother of two boys, sidelined from work amid the pandemic.

Pesek said some rental assistance would go a long way right now.

“So I can just go find a job, start working and not have to be worried about the back rent that i have to pay and feel like I’m never going to get caught up,” Pesek said.

It’s a first-come, first-serve system that starts with the tenant filling out an application.

APPLICATION: Douglas County CARES rental assistance

“It slowed down a little bit just as 8 o’clock hit,” Pesek said. “But then it prompted me to submit the forms, and I got an email right away.”

An email stating she’s done her part in applying and now it’s up to her landlord. The county is making direct payments to landlords, meaning they are required to submit tax information to the county; not something all landlord is likely to do, according to Together Inc.

“Sometimes there’s a misunderstanding by the landlord as to why we need that form. And so they’re semi-reluctant to release that to us because it is their tax information,” said Scott McDowell, a crisis engagement specialist with Together Inc. The organization is helping field calls from people, walking them through the application process.

The county reported receiving 225 applications in the first two hours Monday morning; and 26 landlords had already responded. The county told 6 News they began processing those 26 applications right away.

Alyssa Pesek is hoping her landlord responds quickly, so she can get her piece of the federal funds. In the meantime, there is much uncertainty.

“Is that money going to through? Is it not? How am I going to make it if it doesn’t? What are the next steps?” Pesek said. “It’s a slippery slope.”

Renters who qualify for assistance will receive four months’ worth of rental assistance, up to $4,000.

County officials said they expect some payments to be ready for approval by the Board of Commissioners meeting Aug. 4.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Douglas County opens applications for rental assistance

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 5 broadcast.

News

Kids weigh in on the back to school debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
Students at Omaha Public Schools are expected back in the classroom in just two weeks. So 6 News decided to virtually sit down with a group of students, ranging in age, to get their thoughts.

News

Construction underway at new dog park at Miller Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Construction is underway at Miller Park for its new Dog Park addition.

Coronavirus

Tuesday July 28 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 143 new cases, 2 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Latest News

News

Omaha Native selected for U.S. Navy Blue Angels

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Marine Corps Cpt. Jackson Streiff, an Omaha native, has been selected as one of the officers for the Blue Angels 2021 air show season.

News

1 dead, 3 injured in crash that split vehicle in two outside Ashland

Updated: 3 hours ago
A vehicle was cut in two Monday afternoon near 238th and Church Road outside of Ashland. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Ashland Fire and Rescue, LifeNet, and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the accident that involved multiple vehicles.

News

Omaha Police respond to walk-in shooting early Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Omaha Police Officers responded to the University of Nebraska Medicine for a walk-in shooting early Tuesday morning.

Coronavirus

Omaha’s mask mandate medical exemptions ‘few and far between'

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Douglas County Health Department officials are planning a mask mandate.

News

Medical exemptions of face masks

Updated: 15 hours ago
Douglas County Health Department officials are planning a mask mandate and leaders say most of it will be based on the Lincoln-Lancaster county health department’s mandate.

News

Cedar Bluffs Police Facebook post goes viral

Updated: 15 hours ago
A Facebook post by a small-town Nebraska police department has stirred nationwide debate over the police.